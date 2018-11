A crash in Penrose is causing delays for motorists.

A crash on Great South Rd, near the intersection of Sylvia Park Rd, is slowing southbound traffic.

​​

Traffic is being diverted off Great South Rd on to Sylvia Park Rd

A local businessman said he heard lots of police cars and then "a bit of a bang".

Traffic was not able to turn left from Slyvia Park Rd on to Great South Rd, he said.