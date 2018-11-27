A fire has torn through a West Auckland house which a family has called home for 50 years.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman told the Herald they received calls about the blaze on Avonleigh Rd around 9.40pm yesterday.

Crews were able to bring the house fire under control by midnight but stayed on until 8.50am dampening down hot spots, she said.

A house fire on Avonleigh Rd in Green Bay. Photo / Supplied

The fire was contained and did not spread to neighbouring properties, she said.

The house had been listed for sale online by Barfoot & Thompson but today that listing was taken down.

The house was for sale by tender which was due to close on December 5.

"Owned, lived in and cherished by the one family for all of its 50 years," the listing read before its removal.

"The sprawling lawns (all 1179m2 approx of it) provide a fantastic playground for children and pets and of course for all six happy hens that are currently residing there. Plenty of room for your much longed for veggie garden. The bird life is prolific here with rosellas, lorikeets, kereru, fantails, tuis and kingfishers often spotted."