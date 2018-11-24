A driver has been seriously injured after three cars crashed on the race track at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the drivers of the two other cars involved in the 2.15pm crash at the North Waikato motorsport venue had moderate and minor injuries respectively.

A rescue helicopter from Auckland is airlifting the worst injured driver to hospital, she said.

The drivers of the three vehicles were the only occupants.

Advertisement

The police spokeswoman said paramedics were at the race track at the time of the crash. St John also sent an ambulance from Hamilton, but couldn't be contacted by the Herald.

WorkSafe had been told about the crash, the spokeswoman said.