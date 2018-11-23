As of today there are fewer properties nationwide actively infected with Mycoplasma bovis, but more have been identified in the North Island since the Ministry for Primary Industries' last update.

Thirty-three properties are now infected - 24 in the South Island and nine in the North Island. Last week MPI said there were 36 infected properties - 29 in the South Island and seven in the North Island.

Since last week there has been another infected property identified in Manawatū and another in Wairarapa. Both are dry stock properties.

Source: MPI

Meanwhile, there are three fewer infected properties in Canterbury, down to 16 from 19, and two fewer in Otago, down to five from seven.

Advertisement

MPI said all active infected properties were under quarantine controls. These controls restrict the movement of stock and equipment on and off those farms to contain the disease.

Active infected properties have yet to be depopulated, cleaned, and have their restrictions lifted.

Forty-seven properties have had their IP status removed, including five this week. This was as a result of depopulating the infected stock and undergoing the 60-day stand-down period during which cleaning and disinfection took place.

Overall, 55 properties are under Restricted Place Notice and 231 properties under Notice of Direction.

Source: MPI

A Restricted Place Notice prohibits all unauthorised movements of farm stock and other risk goods on to and off the property. This minimises the chance of the disease spreading from the property.

A Notice of Direction aims to prevent further spread and doesn't restrict movement of stock or goods on to the farm.