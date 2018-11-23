A prison truck with a number of people inside has collided with another vehicle on State Highway 1 south of Kawakawa and one person in the other vehicle has died.

One person in the van has moderate injuries, police said, and there are some reports of minor injuries.

Police and other emergency services were called to the crash, on SH1 near Callaghan Rd at Waiomio, south of Kawakawa about 2.45pm today.

It's understood the prison truck and a 4X4 vehicle collided, with the truck understood to have overturned, trapping people inside.

The van involved was transporting prisoners who are being moved to another vehicle and transported to prison.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John staff are at the scene.

A St Johns spokeswoman said four ambulance and one rescue helicopter were in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to the emergency at 2.45pm and two crews from Kawakawa were in attendance.

The highway is believed to be blocked while the victims are treated and the accident scene cleared. Diversions are in place through Ruapekapeka Rd, although police said it was not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at the intersection of SH1 and SH11 at Kawakawa.

Traffic is already starting to back up on both sides of the accident scene.

Police said diversions would remain in place for some time and warned motorists to expect delays.