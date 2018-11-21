Wellington Police searching for missing woman Sonam Shelar have recovered a woman's body on a Wairarapa beach.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of the 26-year-old who was first reported missing on Saturday.

Shelar married her husband Sagar Shelar in December last year before moving to New Zealand in April to live with him.

They are expecting their first child together, with Shelar five months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Sagar Shelar broke down in tears on the phone with the Herald when he was contacted this evening.

"I'm seriously not in any state to talk with anyone, sorry."

Wellington CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said Shelar's next of kin had been notified.

"The investigation is still ongoing and police are working closely with the family of the deceased to ascertain further facts," Mckee said.

"Police are committed to supporting the family of the deceased and providing answers for them."

Sagar Shelar today said he believed he was the "first suspect" in his wife's disappearance

He told Stuff earlier that police had searched his home as the efforts to find his wife entered its fifth day.

"I know that I'm still their first suspect but I know that I haven't done anything wrong," he said.

Sonam Shelar, who recently moved to New Zealand, was last seen on Saturday. Photo / File

"We're just waiting and hoping to hear from the cops."

Earlier this week, Sagar Shelar told the Herald his wife had been upset about a recent ultrasound.

"On November 15 we went for an ultrasound test at the hospital," he said.

"She had always dreamed for a baby boy but that day after the ultrasound they were not sure if it was a girl or boy.

"As soon as we got in the car she was crying and so upset because she wanted a boy."

Police are appealing to residents in Khandallah's Cashmere Ave with CCTV cameras to get in touch immediately.

McKee said anyone with cameras showing Onslow Rd, Box Hill, Burma Rd or Agra Cres to contact police on 04 381 2000 or via email to opzeplin@police.govt.nz.

There is also an appeal from the police who would like to speak to anyone who may have seen Shelar on Friday, November 16 or Saturday, November 17.

"Sonam was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur on the hood, as well as white, black and orange trainers," McKee said.