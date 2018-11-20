Fire crews have been called out after a man became stuck in floodwaters near Kaitangata this afternoon.

Crews from Balclutha and Kaitangata were alerted to the incident about 4.50pm, following a day of continual heavy rain and overflowing waterways.

The man was believed to be trapped in his vehicle in about 1.5m of water near the intersection of Lakeside and Station roads, Lovells Flat.

A tractor was also attempting to reach the vehicle to tow it to safety.

The incident comes on a day when police and the NZ Transport Agency are calling on southern motorists to delay or avoid travel as the region is deluged by heavy rain which has flooded dozens of roads.

Surface flooding at a property on the Taieri. Photo / Gregor Richardson

The NZTA has a caution in place on State Highway 1 from Milton through to the Waitaki district, and says due to surface flooding road users are advised to take extra care.

The agency said strong winds were bringing down branches in many places making driving hazardous. It is urging travellers to avoid any non-essential travel today and tonight.

The NZTA advised late this afternoon that Gordon Rd in Mosgiel (State Highway 87), was closed between Cargill St and Bush Rd. It was also warning of surface flooding on SH1 between Dunedin and Waitati.

Surface flooding in Kaikorai Valley Road. Photo / Christine O'Connor

SH90 is closed between Raes Junction and Tapanui owing to a drop-out, and at the Pomahaka River Bridge south of Glenkenich, owing to flooding. SH8 is closed between Lake Roxburgh Village and Raes Junction, following an earlier closure and reopening today.

In North Otago, SH83 is closed between Pukeuri and Peebles, due to flooding between Seven Mile Rd and Pukeuri.

There are multiple warnings in place owing to rain and, in some places, snow.

A person who lives on SH8 near the turn-off from SH1 said their driveway was flooded, trapping them in their property.

The Clutha District Council this afternoon said it was continuing to monitor the rain, and Lawrence was being hit the hardest with flooding and road closures.

Surface flooding and slips were also possible across the network, and the council was advising all Clutha residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads if possible.