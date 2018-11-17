Three people have been killed in two separate motorcycle accidents this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Henderson Valley Road, in West Auckland, where a motorcycle has gone into a ditch.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman told the Herald one person had been killed.

They were called to the scene - between Candia Road and Pine Ave - about 3.20pm.

Advertisement

Earlier, two people died in a motorcycle crash in Southland.

A third person has critical injuries from the crash, which took place in Isla Bank, north-west of Invercargill.

Three motorcycles carrying three riders were involved in the crash.

There were no other vehicles in the crash, police said.

It occurred at 12.45pm at the intersection of Fairfax Island Bank Road and Riverton Otautau Road.

The road was expected to be closed for a some time while the Serious Crash United investigated the scene.