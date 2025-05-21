- The Ministry of Education’s traumatic incident team is supporting a rural South Auckland primary school after a young child was critically injured in an ‘incident’.
The Ministry of Education‘s traumatic incident team is supporting a rural South Auckland primary school after one of its students was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.
A significant emergency service response attended an “incident” at Waiau Pa School on Friday afternoon in the small Franklin Ward settlement of Waiau Pa.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, two rapid response units, an operations manager and a helicopter responded to the incident at 1.27pm.
“One patient, in a critical condition, was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital,” they said. Police confirmed the injured patient was a young child.