A spokesperson from the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust said their crew was “diverted to a trauma at Waiau Pa” on Friday, where an on-board critical care flight paramedic “treated and stabilised the patient”, who was flown to Starship hospital.

The presiding member of Waiau Pa School’s board of trustees, Robyn Voigt, told the Herald the school was “devastated” that a child was injured while in its care.

“Our thoughts are with the student and their whānau. We are all hoping for their full and speedy recovery.”

Voigt said the Ministry of Education’s traumatic incident team was now providing specialist support, “to help us navigate this situation”.

“Additional counselling and pastoral care have been made available for both students and staff, and we are continuing to monitor and respond to individual needs.

“We have been communicating regularly with parents and caregivers to keep them informed and reassured, and to make sure they are aware of the support available to their children.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, and while the matter is being investigated, we are not in a position to provide further details at this time.”

The ministry’s acting leader for the northern region, Leisa Maddix, said her thoughts were with the child and their family during this “incredibly difficult time”.

“This is a deeply distressing event for students, staff, and the wider school community. Our focus is on making sure they have the support they need.”

