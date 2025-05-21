Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Student at rural South Auckland primary school critically injured and airlifted to hospital after ‘incident’

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

  • The Ministry of Education’s traumatic incident team is supporting a rural South Auckland primary school after a young child was critically injured in an ‘incident’.
  • The Waiau Pa School student was airlifted to Auckland’s Starship hospital on Friday afternoon.
  • The school said additional counselling and support are being provided to its students and staff, with ongoing communication to parents.

The Ministry of Education‘s traumatic incident team is supporting a rural South Auckland primary school after one of its students was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

A significant emergency service response attended an “incident” at Waiau Pa School on Friday afternoon in the small Franklin Ward settlement of Waiau Pa.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, two rapid response units, an operations manager and a helicopter responded to the incident at 1.27pm.

“One patient, in a critical condition, was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital,” they said. Police confirmed the injured patient was a young child.

A spokesperson from the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust said their crew was “diverted to a trauma at Waiau Pa” on Friday, where an on-board critical care flight paramedic “treated and stabilised the patient”, who was flown to Starship hospital.

The presiding member of Waiau Pa School’s board of trustees, Robyn Voigt, told the Herald the school was “devastated” that a child was injured while in its care.

“Our thoughts are with the student and their whānau. We are all hoping for their full and speedy recovery.”

Voigt said the Ministry of Education’s traumatic incident team was now providing specialist support, “to help us navigate this situation”.

“Additional counselling and pastoral care have been made available for both students and staff, and we are continuing to monitor and respond to individual needs.

“We have been communicating regularly with parents and caregivers to keep them informed and reassured, and to make sure they are aware of the support available to their children.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, and while the matter is being investigated, we are not in a position to provide further details at this time.”

The ministry’s acting leader for the northern region, Leisa Maddix, said her thoughts were with the child and their family during this “incredibly difficult time”.

“This is a deeply distressing event for students, staff, and the wider school community. Our focus is on making sure they have the support they need.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

