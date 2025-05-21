They had spent the evening celebrating his 18th birthday with a friend. But, after the friend left, the tone between the mother and son changed.

Anita reportedly berated her son for several minutes and told him she wanted to die – something his lawyer said at the time of sentencing that made him snap.

Once she had gone to bed, Taylor turned out the hallway lights, went into her room and bludgeoned her to death.

He told one clinician he had never harboured violent thoughts towards his mother before, but after the first blow, he decided to “finish her off” with two more. He told another expert it was actually four further blows, and it was to put her out of her misery.

The teenager then put a tea towel on the stove, turned it on, packed a bag and left the house. However, he ended up calling police soon afterwards, admitting what he had done.

Lawyer Kerry Cook said Taylor saw his mother's comments as the ultimate rejection. Photo / Mark Mitchell

‘The ultimate rejection’

Today, lawyer Kerry Cook, assisted by his trial counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner, told three Court of Appeal judges Taylor saw his mother’s comment about wanting to die as the ultimate rejection, that she didn’t consider him worth living for.

“It was time to end the source of his problems,“ Cook said, referring to the now 20-year-old’s actions in killing his mother.

Cook said Anita’s comment and what followed needed to be considered against a backdrop of Taylor’s incredibly isolated, abusive and dysfunctional life.

He told the court context was crucial in this case – at sentencing, Justice Melanie Harland had erred by failing to take into account the particular circumstances of Taylor’s upbringing and age.

Cook said the defendant was isolated by his mother and felt trapped. He thought standing up to his mother’s abuses and taunts would only make things worse but he couldn’t leave because he worried about how she would cope.

He referred to his client’s age and suggested his immaturity, lack of self-control and inability to consider the impact of his actions had also impacted Taylor’s actions that night.

He also submitted the level of brutality that night, which didn’t involve prolonged suffering or deliberate cruelty, failed to reach the highest level that warranted a sentence of life imprisonment.

Finally, he said the judge had incorrectly assessed Taylor’s ongoing risk to the community, suggesting the need for public protection didn’t apply as strongly in this case as in other cases.

He told the court an expert had suggested, somewhat perversely, that Taylor’s risk of reoffending had lowered because his mother, who was the source of his anger, was now dead and he was no longer as isolated as he had been while living with her.

Cook said the judge was wrong to impose a life sentence and instead a finite sentence of between 13 and 15 years was appropriate.

Jordan Taylor at his sentencing in 2023. Photo / Gregor Richardson, ODT

Crown: Background reflected in MPI

Crown counsel Mark Lillico told the court Taylor’s reduced culpability, as a result of his background, was reflected in the “ground-floor” minimum period of imprisonment of 10 years.

Lillico said that although aspects of this case were unusual, murders often occurred in a domestic situation, after an argument. There were feelings of anger, and often those involved were disinhibited by the effects of drugs or alcohol, he said.

Lillico told the court the sentence of life imprisonment wasn’t manifestly unjust.

Justices Pheroze Jagose, Jillian Mallon and Christine Grice have reserved their decision.

Where to get help

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.