A man has been left with "significant facial injuries" after a potential assault.

Police are seeking witnesses to a potential assault which took place in Flaxmere overnight.

Witnesses found the man lying in Diaz Drive just after midnight this morning.

He is now in hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesman said his injuries at this stage are unexplained.

They are seeking witnesses and would like to establish how he got to be there.

Anyone with any information that hasn't yet contacted us should get in touch with their local Police station or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.