A newly wedded couple have been left with some of their special day missing after their photographer had her equipment stolen from her locked car yesterday, on her way back from their wedding.

Now the devastated photographer, is calling for the thieves to return her hard drives.

"I will give them a reward, I'm like, you can keep my camera gear but I need those hard drives and SD cards back.

The woman's car was broken into and the gear stolen yesterday evening in Karekare.

Her equipment was locked securely and out of sight in the boot of the car, the thieves gaining access to the vehicle only after smashing the rear window.

The hard drives with important images on them, and SD cards containing wedding images were stored separately from the camera gear in a grey shoulder bag, she said.

"I know exactly what they look like and I'll do anything to get them back," she said.

After the break-in the photographer got in touch with Henderson police who checked for prints in her car but found nothing.

No other vehicles in the car park were targeted, said the photographer, who believes the thieves saw her put the equipment in the boot.

"The car was locked and the camera gear was secure, I wasn't gone long either," she said.

She hopes the thieves will see the value in returning the hard drives for a reward instead of selling them on.

If anyone witnessed the incident or would like to return the hard drives she asks that they contact her father on 0274 547 543.

They can also be handed into the Henderson Police Station anonymously, she said, but it would be preferable to contact her father.

No negative action will be taken by herself or her father, instead, a reward will be given for the safe return of the hard drives, even if they have already been formatted.