The Armed Offenders Squad is swarming around Southdown Lane in Penrose, Auckland, as police execute a search warrant.

The police helicopter is also hovering over the scene off Great South Rd, a witness said.

The Armed Offenders Squad has been aiming their guns what looks like an industrial building on the road, a witness said.

The Armed Offenders Squad were spotted in Penrose. Photo / Supplied

The road has been closed by emergency services.

Another witness said earlier it appeared a man been bitten by a police dog and was sitting bleeding under a tree.

Four people have been taken out of a building by police wearing handcuffs, he said.

Six police cars are in attendance as well as St John.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the AOS was executing a search warrant.

"I was coming back to work when I noticed the road was closed and there was cops with guns," the witness said.

At 12.46pm police appeared to be searching for another person, the witness said.