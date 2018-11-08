Emergency services are responding to reports of a person being swept down the Haupiri River on the West Coast.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified at 7.59pm.

"Greymouth Police are responding to reports that a person is missing in the Haupiri River.

"Emergency services and members of the public are at the scene and are searching for the missing person."

The river runs past the isolated West Coast Christian community Gloriavale.

The region has been drenched by rain from about midnight on Wednesday, which has continued throughout today, often heavily.

Between midday yesterday and 4pm today, NIWA recorded parts of the West Coast and the Southern Alps receiving over 300mm of rain.

The Ivory Glacier, around 50km as the crow flies from Haupiri, received 391mm of rain - more than Clyde, Cromwell and Alexandra saw in the entire year of 2017.

The rain has stranded a group of students in a hut at Mt Aspiring National Park and saw students at a West Coast school evacuated by police.

Elsewhere, a bridge has collapsed at Goat Creek on State Highway 73 east of Otira following heavy rain and flooding of the area.