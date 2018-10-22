Armed police are going door to door in Napier to hunt down a driver following a dramatic car chase that saw three police cars damaged this morning.

It's understood the patrol cars were rammed after the motorist fled officers in a chase that began on Marine Parade in the late morning.

One witness said police had used road spikes to stop the speeding vehicle, which has since been found and towed away, but armed police are now searching multiple houses on Seddon Avenue, in Maraenui.

It's not known how many passengers were in the car at the time.

More details to come.