Police are appealing to the public after a 14-year-old went missing from her Marton, Rangitikei District, home last night.

Kororia Ratama-Mulligan was been reported missing by the Manawatu, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Police page on Facebook.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information as to where Ratama-Mulligan is located to contact them immediately.

People are asked to contact police via 111 and quote Police Event P035310456.