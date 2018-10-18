Peak Auckland traffic is only being made worse by several crashes scattered across the city.

A crash is blocking the right westbound lane on Wellington St, in the city, just before the Northern Motorway on ramp.

This is followed by heavy traffic between the Harbour bridge and Upper Harbour Highway heading north and at Greville Rd - from Esmonde Rd to the Harbour bridge citybound.

There is also a crash blocking lanes on Mt Albert Rd, in Mt Roskill, between Winstone Rd and Parau St. Motorists are asked to avoid area if possible.

MT ALBERT RD, MT ROSKILL - CRASH - 3:50PM

A crash is currently blocking lanes between Winstone Rd and Parau St on Mt Albert Rd in Mt Roskill. Emergency services are currently at the scene. Please avoid this area if possible and expect delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/JOmgFdXQ02 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 18, 2018

Onehunga is another area to avoid as power lines are down on Church St, near Henderson Pl.

Commuters are asked to follow directions of emergency services and expect delays.

Heavy traffic is also building on all of Auckland's major motorways.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Symonds St and Greenlane

again from Highbrook to Takanini southbound, and between Mt Wellington and Greenlane citybound.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy from Newton Rd to Bond St

again from Great North Rd to Lincoln Rd westbound, and there are queue for the Northern link citybound.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Massey Rd and Neilson St northbound, and from George Bolt Memorial Dr to Massey Rd again approaching the Southern link.