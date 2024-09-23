A fleeing van led police on a dramatic pursuit through Featherston, Carterton, and Greytown before being arrested. Video / Supplied

A 28-year-old has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit lasting nearly two hours

Two police cars were rammed in the incident, and at one stage the chase detoured through a Wairarapa racecourse

The incident started in Featherston, with the fleeing van eventually spiked in Greytown

A fleeing van led police on a dramatic pursuit through Featherston, Carterton and Greytown, hitting two patrol cars and driving through the Tauherenikau racecourse.

Police said they were called to a Revans St address in Featherston at 10.15am after a report of “suspicious activity around a vehicle”.

The van, which police say is not believed to be stolen, was driving away from the scene when officers signalled for it to stop.

The driver, however, ignored this request, continuing to drive away and “ramming a police vehicle in the process” a spokesperson said.