

A former Dannevirke man's efforts to protect the environment has earned him and his wife a date with royalty.

Ross Headifen and wife Ramona will on Thursday share a beach clean-up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when the royal pair visit Melbourne.

In his spare time Dr Headifen co-runs a large volunteer group called Beach Patrol which picks up plastic from the beaches around Melbourne.

"Ramona and I have been taking schoolchildren out on cleans, or talking to various classes in schools for a couple of years now," he told the Dannevirke News.

Raised at Rua Roa and former Dannevirke High School student, Headifen is the son of Joy and the late Noel Headifen.

Headifen said too much plastic was being used unnecessarily, choking land and oceans, often with a tragic toll.

On Thursday he and Ramona will greet Harry and Meghan at South Melbourne Beach where they will meet volunteers from the local beach programme.

"Their Royal Highnesses will learn about efforts to keep Port Phillip Bay beaches and foreshores clear of litter to reduce the negative impact on the marine environment," Headifen said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

"The plan is, and it may change on the day if things are running late, to take the Royal couple on a short beach clean with some school students.

"The students will have a clipboard with a survey sheet to categorise the plastic items found, such as straws, bottle tops and cigarette butts etc.

"It's going to be quite exciting."