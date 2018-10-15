Car slams into plinth

Whangarei firefighters were called after a car slammed into a power plinth just after midnight yesterday. The accident happened on Fairburn St in Raumanga. One appliance was dispatched and firefighters could not find the occupants of the car at the scene. Northpower was advised although it's believed there were no outages.

South Hokianga scrub fire

A scrub fire was brought under control by firefighters from Omapere and Rawene using a water tanker. Emergency services were called after the fire was discovered on Pokas Rd, Waimamaku, in south Hokianga, about 2pm yesterday. Appliances from Omapere and Rawene were sent and a helicopter was on standby initially but was stood down. The fire burnt an area about 100m by 50m.

Auction of block of shops

An auction to sell a shopping centre in Northland will be held next week. Otaika Shopping Centre, beside State Highway 1 at the southern entrance to Whangārei, will be auctioned on October 24 through Bayleys. Up for auction is the entire building consisting of eight businesses, including the Otaika Four Square, Aussie Butcher, Liquorland, a pharmacy and Lotto and Post Shop. Most of the retailers have 10-year leases that expire in 2027.

Kina sucking winner

Paihia man Rei Rei Morgan successfully defended the title he won last year at the kina-sucking contest at Saturday's It! Bay of Islands Food and Wine Festival, finishing his quota almost before his rivals had started. The pie-eating and oyster-shucking events were won by Alex Ward (Kerikeri) and Shaun Hylton-Cave (Whangārei), while an Aucklander received a prize for a self-inflicted oyster-eating injury.

$11 million Lotto win

An Auckland punter won $10 million in Saturday's Powerball First Division draw and a further $1 million from Lotto First Division. The winning ticket was sold at New World Albany. Strike Four rolled over and will be $200,000 on Wednesday. In Bullseye Must Be Won draw, the $400,000 jackpot rolled down to Division Two and was shared by two players who each took home $210,001. The winning Lotto numbers were 1, 4, 5, 9, 26, 34 with Bonus 29 and Powerball 5.