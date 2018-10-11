The Napier-Taupo Road is down to one lane after a truck fire early today.

While no-one was seriously injured in the fire about 2.30am 10km north of Te Pohue, State Highway 5 was closed while emergency services worked to clear the scene.

One lane re-opened about 6am, however, delays are still being experienced.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper said the accident would result in delays to the delivery of the paper today, as well as delivery of the NZ Herald.

Advertisement

"We want to apologise to readers - it has been a bumpy few weeks as we settle into a new delivery and printing system.

"Today was beyond our control and our first thoughts are with the people affected directly by the accident - it sounds like the driver was very, very lucky.

"We appreciate our readers letting us know if the paper is late, and thank them for their patience as we work through this.''