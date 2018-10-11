Motorists in Auckland central are in gridlock following a faulty gate system leading on to the Northern Motorway from Fanshawe St.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is reporting the Fanshawe St on-ramp is currently closed because of the gate which is causing delays.

Traffic is also heavy approaching the Harbour Bridge for northbound motorists, then between Tristram Ave and Upper Harbour Highway.

A bus passenger has been stuck next to Albert Park for the last 40 minutes, claiming it's "rush hour madness at the moment".

Heading in the opposite direction on the Northern Motorway, traffic congestion is heavy between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

Meanwhile, traffic is heavy between Roscommon Rd and Mangere Bridge heading northbound on the Southwestern Motorway.

Citybound lanes on the Southern Motorway are also congested between Princes St and Newmarket.

Southbound traffic is currently moderate to heavy between Newmarket and Mt Wellington and heavy from Manurewa to Takanini.

Westbound traffic is moderate to heavy between Rosebank Rd and Lincoln Rd on the Northwestern Motorway.