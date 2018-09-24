Firefighters are battling a large house fire on Somerville Rd in east Auckland.

Four fire crews from Howick, Papatoetoe, Mt Wellington and Otara are at the scene where the large two-storey 20mx18m home is ablaze.

Plumes of dark smoke can be seen rising from the house and emergency service personnel work to bring it under control.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden said they were called to the fire at 4.15pm. The fire was well involved, he said.

Advertisement

It is unknown whether anyone was in the house at this stage. The house is 250m from Somerville Intermediate.

Somerville Rd is closed to traffic.