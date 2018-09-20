A man has been charged with murder over the death of a baby girl nearly two years ago.

Eight-month-old Bella Richardson died in Whanganui on November 7, 2016.

The 25-year-old arrested for her murder was known to her, but they were not related.

The accused appeared in Masterton District Court today and was remanded in custody.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Baskett said he hoped the charge would bring some closure for Bella's family.

"This has been a protracted investigation due to the complex nature of the medical evidence.

"I would like to thank all those who helped with the investigation."