With Labour and New Zealand First dominating headlines for the past few weeks, the Green Party is talking up its wins in Government over the past year, and flagged its targets for the next.

"We are so proud of the work done so far in Government. What we have managed to achieve in one year demonstrates Greens in Government at its best," co-leader Marama Davidson said.

The Greens' confidence and supply agreement with Labour got them three government ministers and an under-secretary, in some of the areas it is most passionate about – climate change, conservation, women and family and sexual violence.

The Greens have realised some of their priorities outlined in its agreement with Labour, although, by their own admission, they have had to "swallow a dead rat" in the form of their support for the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill.

But they have made some clear gains in the areas of environment and conservation.

"When it comes to protecting our planet, we've secured a ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration permits, getting serious about fighting climate change with the Zero Carbon Bill, and banning plastic bags. We've secured the single largest funding increase for the Department of Conversation in 16 years," Davidson said.

"For our communities, we're working towards a safer and kinder Aotearoa. A country with world-leading domestic violence leave, clean and green transport infrastructure fit for the 21st century, and warm, dry, healthy homes for everyone, irrespective of whether you rent or own."

At the recent Greens annual meeting in Palmerston North, Davidson announced that the party had secured a commitment from its government partners that the issue of water sales, particularly to overseas bottling companies, would be looked at for inclusion in any changes to the Overseas Investment Act.

Co-leader James Shaw said key objectives for the coming year included tackling child poverty, protecting waterways and a comprehensive plan for waste.

"We're going to focus on te reo as a core curriculum in our schools to protect our beautiful first language, and a housing Warrant of Fitness so that families aren't living in mouldy homes that can kill them."

They would also continue to work towards more accessible mental health services.

Shaw acknowledged the difficulties of working in an MMP environment.

"No one said this was going to be easy. This Government holds a diversity of views, just like our community does, and everything we work on must be worked through together, as adults.

"We'll work constructively to get the best outcomes, at times we'll compromise and other times we'll agree to disagree. That is the beauty of a diverse Government and a world-leading MMP voting system, the alternative is US style politics with mega parties that hold all the power, representing the few."