A man has been spoken to by police after making threats to use 1080 poison in public places.

A police spokesperson said they have spoken to the person they believe is responsible for threats made in Palmerston North last Friday.

This follows threats to use 1080 poison in public places, including Freyberg Pool.

The popular swimming pool was closed temporarily on Friday evening after threats surfaced online that 1080 had been put in the pools.

Following the media release from Palmerston North City Council, we have had a call that Public Health have now tested... Posted by Freyberg Community Pool on Thursday, 16 August 2018

Posts on social media said pellets of the poison had been left in Freyberg Pool and other locations around the city, Stuff reported.

The pools were later tested and declared safe for public use.

"Police executed a search warrant on a property near Palmerston North this morning," a spokesperson said.

"One man has been interviewed in relation to the threats. No 1080 was found at the property and it is believed there is no danger to the public.

"Police are still determining whether charges will be laid."