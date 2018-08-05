Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is recovering from concussion after fainting and hitting her head at a public event yesterday.

Dalziel will miss a victory celebration today in honour of the Crusaders, who won the Super Rugby title in front of a sell-out home crowd on Saturday.

She was due to host the event but has been told by a doctor to take two days off after fainting and falling at a commemoration marking the 73rd anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the World Peace Bell at Christchurch Botanic Gardens yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Christchurch City Council said Dalziel was checked over at neighbouring Christchurch Hospital after hitting her head.

She was discharged yesterday but diagnosed with concussion and told to rest up for a few days, the spokeswoman said.

Dalziel rang the bell at 11.16am yesterday - the exact time the A-bomb was dropped on Hiroshima 73 years ago.

Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock will lead the back-to-back champions on trams to meet fans before walking across the Bridge of Remembrance for a victory celebration that was to be hosted by Dalziel, but will now be led by deputy mayor Andrew Turner.

Dalziel said in a statement at the weekend it was fitting the Crusaders won in front of their passionate home crowd.

"Our team has done us proud."