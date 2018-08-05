A 13-year-old boy has been referred to Youth Aid after two Waikato Hospital nurses were allegedly indecently assaulted as they walked to their cars on Friday.

Police say the two separate attacks happened after 4pm in the Waikato District Health Board's Pembroke St car park building.

DHB spokeswoman Kathryn Jenkin said the two alleged victims were both women nurses who were shaken by the assaults.

"The on-call hospital manager spoke with both as soon as she knew about the incidents to ensure they were both okay and offered them support and follow-up."

That support included counselling.

Hamilton police said yesterday they were seeking a teenager in connections with the attacks but issued a statement today saying a 13-year-old had now been referred to Youth Aid.