Hamilton police are calling for witnesses to two indecent assaults in a staff carpark at Waikato Hospital.

Police say they are looking for one offender, a teenager who struck at 4pm yesterday and again not long after.

It's not clear if the victims were staff but police said they were being provided with support.

The offender is described as Pakeha, aged about 16, and 1.83m [6 foot] tall.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, light-coloured long-sleeved T-shirt, green pants and black gumboots.

Acting Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson said police were actively working to find the person responsible for the two assaults.

"While we have been working with the hospital and have reviewed CCTV footage, we are also asking the public for their assistance.

"We would like to hear from anyone in the vicinity of Waikato Hospital yesterday between 4pm-6.30pm or anyone who may have information on who this young man is."

Information can be provided to Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.