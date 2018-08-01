The policeman mowed down by fleeing driver Joshua Strickland is back at work and joking about coffee being a priority in his long-term recovery.

Senior Constable Scott Woodsford has been on light duties at the Whakatane Station for the past month and said walking to and from work and to get coffee was part of his rehabilitation.

"You have to have your priorities and one cannot express enough, the importance of coffee," Woodsford laughed.

He, his family, colleagues and friends were in the Whakatane District Court today to see Strickland sentenced by Judge Louis Bidois.

Appearing by video link, Strickland, 26, was sentenced to a total of 63 months in prison on charges of aggravated wounding, driving in a dangerous manner, failing to stop and shoplifting.

The summary of facts said that at 7.40am on December 20, Strickland had taken tobacco, filters and papers from an Opotiki store and had left without paying for them.

He drove to Taneatua and was seen by a policeman who turned on his lights and sirens but Strickland failed to stop, at one point steering his car toward the police car resulting in the policeman having to swerve off the road.

Strickland kept driving and a five kilometre pursuit ensued. Woodsford was in another police car and had was attempting to set up road spikes at the intersection of SH30 and Kope Drain Rd when Strickland approached.

The policeman was running toward his car when he was hit and went over the bonnet and windscreen of Strickland's car becoming airborne and landing in a drain running parallel with the road.

Woodsford was rendered unconscious and suffered concussion, a wrist fracture and multiple broken bones throughout both his legs.

The policeman in the car chasing Strickland had to stop and hold Woodsford's head above water to stop him drowning.

Strickland pleaded guilty at his first court appearance and accepted a sentencing indication on May 24. His lawyer Bruce Hesketh said his client was extremely remorseful for his offending.

"There is no doubt he has thought about the foolishness of his actions considering it all resulted from something quite minor," Hesketh said.

Woodsford said he was happy with the sentencing outcome, particularly as this was Strickland's second strike in the three strikes policy.

"That means he will serve the entire sentence and is also on a three strikes warning."

The policeman spent two months in hospital and a further two months recuperating at home.

"It was a little frustrating relying on other people to look after me and bring me my coffee.

"My wife had started a job in Australia three weeks before this happened so my daughter took on the grumpy role at home – it was good having her there to help out though."

As soon as he was given the all-clear by surgeons, Woodsford began walking. Initially he used two crutches, then one, and now gets around using a walking cane.

"I've been back at work for about a month, on watch house duty, answering the phones, taking notes," Woodsford said.

"Not in uniform though so people don't get confused and think I'm up to the tasks of a real policeman," he joked.

"I've got to re-build my leg muscles and the steel rods that have been inserted into them cause a bit of stiffness so the more I can do, the faster my recovery. I walk to and from work and to get coffee."

He said December's incident hadn't put him off policing at all.

"No way. As a policeman it's always in the back of your mind that you could get injured on the job. It's not something you think about every day but it is definitely something you are aware of."

He said he was unsure how long it would take before he was back doing frontline policing.