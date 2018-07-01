A pilot and passenger have walked away unscathed after their small plane made an unscheduled landing in a rural south Auckland paddock today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says the plane landed in a paddock, somewhere between Papakura-Clevedon Rd and Creightons Rd at 12.25pm, and the occupants have walked away.

The pilot has radioed in that he and his passenger have escaped uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a bi-plane losing power and "going down".

Emergency services rushed to the scene before the pilot's condition was known.

