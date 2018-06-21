Northland police believe they have put a significant dent in those dealing in methamphetamine after the arrest of 24 people and seizure of cash, drugs, firearms, a taser and stolen property.

The arrests followed the conclusion of Operation Ghost, an eight-month police investigation that targeted meth dealers in Northland, with officers executing dozens of search warrants over the past three days.

There were searches in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Kaikohe, Kaitāia and Awanui but police area commander for Whangārei and Kaipara Inspector Justin Rogers said more arrests will be made in the coming days.

Gang members and associates were among those arrested and some have already appeared in the Whangārei District Court on mostly drug-related charges.

Advertisement

As at 5pm yesterday, police had arrested 11 males and 13 females ranging in age from 18 to 57 years, and recovered 72 grams of meth with a street value of about $36,000, 500 grams of cannabis, three firearms, a taser, stolen property, and about $47,000 in cash.

"This is an outstanding result for us in terms of the operation. These people were actually dealing in misery in our community and it will put a significant dent in those people," Rogers said.

He said 20 properties have been searched and more than 200 drug dealing charges laid as a result of Operation Ghost.

Methamphetamine with a street value of about $36,000 was seized during Operation Ghost in Northland. Photo/Supplied

Officers from Tamaki Makaurau and the National Organised Crime Group assisted Northland police during the operation. Rogers said 14 people identified from the operation have been referred to the Ta Ara Oranga meth programme for treatment.

The Ministry of Health last year gave $3m to Northland District Health Board and police to fund the Te Ara Oranga Methamphetamine Demand Reduction strategy to decrease the number of Northlanders harmed by methamphetamine.

Funding was made available under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Well over 100 further people would be referred to the programme from the police operation.

Rogers said the seizure of three firearms meant they have been secured which was good news for police as well as the community. Rogers said the arrests would go a long way towards reducing the supply of meth in Northland.

"There is a significant methamphetamine issue in Northland, however it is not a problem that is isolated to this region— it is an issue across the country.

"These arrests will not stop here."

Rogers said police have received a lot of positive feedback from people who were pleased to see not only drug arrests, but also the focus on public education towards meth harm.

Inspector Justin Rogers and Ian McKenzie announcing the results of police Operation Ghost. Photo/Tania White

NDHB general manager mental health and addictions, Ian McKenzie, said more than 300 meth users have been referred for treatment to Ta Ara Oranga in the last six months.

"Working together with police is what's made the biggest difference in our community. Eliminating meth requires a community approach and Te Ara Oranga has been designed to achieve this."