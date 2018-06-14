Seven fire trucks are attending a blaze at a Grey Lynn home with black smoke pouring out the sides.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Beaconsfield St at about 2.30pm today.

A fire service spokeswoman said there have been no reports of anyone involved and luckily no injures.

"All I know is that it was well ablaze when they got there but I understand it is cooling down."

A fire investigator is attending the scene.

The spokeswoman said she was unaware of the damage and it was too early to say how it started.

