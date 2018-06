Fire crews responded to a suspicious fire at the changing sheds of a North Shore school.

Polices and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a fire at Birkenhead College at 7.50pm.

A fire investigator was on the way and the fire in a changing room which was being treated as suspicious.

"It seems to stand alone, away from the school at the sports field," a spokesperson said.

Three fire crews worked to extinguish the fire from the structure measuring 22m x 8m.