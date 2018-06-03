Five new dames and three sirs are included among the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The full list is:

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit



Catherine Alice Healy - For services to the rights of sex workers

The Honourable Luamanuvao Winifred Alexandra Laban, QSO - For services to education and the Pacific community

Emeritus Professor Charmian Jocelyn O'Connor, CBE, JP - For services to education and chemistry

Julie Bethridge Topp, MNZM - For services to entertainment

Lynda Bethridge Topp, MNZM - For services to entertainment

Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit



Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby, ONZM, MBE - For services to Māori

The Right Honourable Simon William English - For services to the State

Mr John Edward Rowles, OBE - For services to entertainment

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit



Elizabeth Margaret Bang, MNZM, JP - For services to health, women and the community

Kristine Robyn Bartlett - For services to equal pay advocacy

Richard Andrew Griffin - For services to broadcasting and the media industry

Kenneth Nigel Hampton, OBE, QC - For services to the law

William Bryce Johnson - For services to conservation and the environment

Amanda Margaret Meredith Oakley - For services to dermatology

Faye Patricia Sumner - For services to the medical technology sector

Barry Charles Thomas - For services to tourism and business

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit



Fiona Kathryn Allan - For services to Paralympic sport

Kathleen Marie Baker - For services to lifesaving and swimming

Professor Spencer Wynyard Beasley - For services to paediatrics

Philip Alexander Te-Aorangi Bell - For services to music

Geoffrey Scott Blanks - For services to comedy

Christine Barney Arihia Brears - For services to Māori and health

Timua Te Puhi Kai Ariki Brennan - For services to music and Māori performing arts

Matutaera Te Nana Clendon - For services to Māori

Roger Lindsey Donaldson - For services to film

Fiaoo Faamausili - For services to rugby

Tracey Anne Fear - For services to netball

Dallas Fisher - For services to business, philanthropy and sport

Gillian Margaret Gemming - For services to hockey

Briar Grace-Smith - For services to theatre, film and television

Jacqueline Grant, MNZM - For services to the community

Rodger Phillip George Haines, QC - For services to refugee and human rights law

Kirsten Louise Hellier - For services to sport, particularly athletics

Dr Gordon Phillip Hosking - For services to conservation

Rhonda Violet Marion Hyde - For services to media technology, television and film

Richard James Jeffery - For services to governance and the community

Robert James Kerridge, MNZM, KStJ, JP - For services to animal welfare and governance

Annabel Rose Langbein - For services as a food writer

Emeritus Professor Helen May Leach - For services to culinary anthropology

Peter John Lorimer - For services to the State

Professor Robert Matthew Love - For services to dentistry

Nina Catharine Nawalowalo - For services to theatre and Pacific culture

Carol Ann Ngawati - For services to sport, education and Māori

Andrew Clifton Nicholson - For services to equestrian sport

Associate Professor Michael Anthony O'Brien - For services to social policy and education

Larry George Parr - For services to film and television

Caren Jane Rangi - For services to the Pacific community and governance

Desma Kemp Ratima, JP - For services to Māori

Archdeacon Tikituterangi Raumati - For services to Māori and the community

Professor Nicola Mary Shadbolt - For services to agribusiness

Roger Norman Shepherd - For services to the music industry

Graeme John Titcombe - For services to the home support sector and the community

Katrina Todd - For services to dance

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit



Clive Alan Akers - For services to rugby and historical research

Ian George Begbie - For services to aviation and motorsport

Marian Theresa Burns - For services to music

Kristina Cavit - For services to youth and the community

Dr Deborah Ann Challinor - For services to literature and historical research

Catherine Anne Chappell - For services to contemporary dance

Brian Eric Clarke - For services to the State

Jacqueline Emma Clarke - For services to the entertainment industry

Squadron Leader Peter Anthony Cochran - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Associate Professor Bronwen Jane Connor - For services to the treatment of neurological disorders

Dianne Eileen Daniels - For services to digital literacy education

Dr Judith Anne Davey - For services to seniors

Andrew Kerry Dellaca, JP - For services to children and sports governance

Associate Professor Janet Lynn Fanslow - For services to the research and prevention of family violence

Ainsley Amohaere Gardiner - For services to film and television

Dr Sharon Ellen Barcello Gemmell, JP - For services to Māori and education

Leanne Graham - For services to the software industry

Matthew Chadlow Hall - For services to conservation and fishing

Sheran Pauline Hancock - For services to pipe bands

Christine Merle Hartstone - For services to equestrian sport

Andrea Hewitt - For services to triathlon

Gabrielle Ann Huria - For services to Māori and governance

Margaret Eleanor Jefferies - For services to the community

Dianne Millicent Kenderdine - For services to the community and the cheese industry

Hilary Isobel King - For services to special education

Ethelwyn Lloyd - For services to administrative professional development

Sarah Jane Longbottom - For services to youth and the arts

Laura Tui Mariu - For services to rugby league

Rochelle Lisa Martin - For services to rugby and Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Dorothy Bell McCarrison - For services to counselling and restorative justice

Professor Elisabeth McDonald - For services to the law and education

Rebecca Elizabeth Mellish - For services to Māori and governance

Helen Ann Murphy - For services to prisoner welfare and rehabilitation

Samara Daisey Nicholas - For services to marine conservation and education

Grant Wallace Nisbett - For services to sports broadcasting

Keith Nixon - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

William John O'Brien - For services to victim support and the prevention of domestic violence

Christine Rewa Panapa - For services to sport and Māori

Tracy Joy Phillips - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Isabelle Paulette Nicole Poff-Pencole - For services as a translator and interpreter

Wendy Preston - For services to performing arts and youth

John Gordon Rayner - For services to kayaking

Millan Tame Ruka - For services to conservation

Katherine Julie Saville-Smith - For services to seniors and housing

Anne Elizabeth Scott - For services to quilting

Steven Sedley - For services to the Jewish community and music

Judy Ann Simpson - For services to the prevention of domestic violence

Deborah Jane Smith - For services to children and art

Lesley Stanley - For services to education and the support of children

Brian Henry Stannett - For services to wrestling

Darryl Bill Suasua - For services to rugby

The Venerable Suthep Surapong - For services to the Cambodian community

The Very Reverend Pamela Jean Tankersley - For services to the Presbyterian Church and the community

Janette Maisie Tasker, JP - For services to the community and education

Senior Constable Phillip Richard Taylor - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Alison Mary Timms - For services to local government and the environment

Royce Gary Walls - For services to the horse racing industry

Jonathan Donald Wilkinson - For services to people with disabilities

Mary Anne Wright - For services to gymnastics

Julie Christine Wylie - For services to musical play therapy

Yikun Zhang - For services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community

HONORARY – to be honorary Members of the said Order:



Kumiko Imai Duxfield - For services to the Japanese community

Saimoni Lealea - For services to Pacific communities

Reverend Setaita Tokilupe Veikune - For services to the Pacific community

The Queen's Service Order



Leith Pirika Comer - For services to Māori, the State and local government

Dr Paul Hugh Stewart Reynolds - For services to the State

Dr Martin David Sage - For services to forensic pathology

The Queen's Service Medal



Martine Abel-Williamson - For services to people with disabilities

Heather Christine Aitken - For services to karate

Russell Kingsley Anderson - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Ruth Margaret Arnison - For services to poetry and literature

Annie May Ballantine - For services to the community

Dr Mary Jean Ballantyne - For services to women's and children's health

Leslie Stephen Box - For services to the community

Alison Jean Brearley - For services to sport and education

Stewart Bull - For services to conservation and Māori

Dorothy Nola Burgess - For services to people with disabilities, particularly the blind

Virginia Chong, JP - For services to the Chinese community

Raymond Kopuraehana Coffin - For services to the Māori Wardens Association

Howard Daniel Cole - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Linda Dorothy Conning - For services to conservation

Jocelyn Cooney - For services to the community

Roger Griffith Cox - For services to science education

Peter Robert Crawford - For services to the community and sport

Irene Eva Hiriwa Curnow - For services to Māori and education

Paul Frederic Gordon Dewsbery - For services to the community

Kenneth Laurie Donald - For services to marine search and rescue and the community

James Henderson Drummond - For services to swimming

Merle Fausett - For services to music

Peter Charles Goodman - For services to the community

Helen Margaret Guthrie - For services to music and horticulture

John Christopher Jackets - For services to music

Linden May Johnson - For services to the community

Richard Joseph - For services to the Lebanese community

Tafafuna'i Fa'atasi Lauese, JP - For services to the Pacific community

Reverend Perema Leasi - For services to the Pacific community

Avis Annabel Leeson - For services to horticultural education

Carole Frances Long - For services to conservation

Hughina May Mackey - For services to prisoners' support

Mary Joan Mackintosh - For services to the community

Maera Maki-Anderson - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Donald Manning - For services to sailing and people with disabilities

Hatete Joe Manukau, JP - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Errol Walter Martyn - For services to aviation history

Glen Rohan McDonald - For services to art and the community

Dr John Francis McGettigan - For services to rural health

Ruth Victoria McNamara, MStJ - For services to the community

Raymond Henry Mettrick - For services to cricket

Susan Millar - For services to conservation

Penelope May Molnar - For services to the community

Ronald Frederick Nind - For services to the community

Elizabeth Anne Noffke - For services to music

Dr Grant Leslie Norbury - For services to conservation

Marjorie Frances Orchiston - For services to music therapy and as a pianist

Dr Carolyn Rae Peters - For services to the community

Geraldine Pomeroy - For services to people with disabilities

Alison Avison Ross - For services to conservation

Paul Francis Sangster - For services to local government and the community

Rosemarie Searle - For services to the community and sport

Richard Henry Shepherd, JP - For services to Māori and the community

Allan Sheppard - For services to conservation

Glennis Sheppard - For services to conservation

Mavis Lata Singh - For services to migrants and the community

Reverend Lucky Richard Slade, JP - For services to the Samoan community

Margaret Jean Slade - For services to conservation

Stuart Victor Slade - For services to conservation

Barbara Ann Timms - For services to the community

Thanh Tran - For services to philanthropy and Asian communities

Catherine Tulloch - For services to seniors and people with disabilities

Robert Tulloch - For services to seniors and people with disabilities

Elaine Olive Dawn Utting, JP - For services to the community and netball

Beverley Doreen Van - For services to bonsai

Margaret Lyn Wade - For services to conservation

Jane Mary Williams - For services to the arts and education

Warwick Sutherland Wilson - For services to conservation

Honorary Queen's Service Medal



Bingyu Chen - For services to Chinese culture and arts

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration



Captain Gabrielle Louise Gofton - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration



Michael Scott Riley - For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger



The New Zealand Bravery Medal

Police Officer S - For an act of bravery