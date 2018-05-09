Colombo St has reopened to vehicles after a gas leak closed the central Christchurch thoroughfare.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre (CTOC) reported there was a gas leak and southbound lanes on Colombo St had been closed at the intersection with Armagh St.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area until it was resolved.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the leak was coming from a gas main, but they were not sure of the cause.

"We currently have two appliances on scene and they are ensuring that the gas dissipates.

"We also have the area cordoned with police assisting, so it is best if people could avoid that area."