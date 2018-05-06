Police are seeking information on two armed and masked men who robbed a superette in Masterton and fled in stolen getaway car.

The two men entered Ram Super Store on Roberts Rd on Friday April 27 at 9.20am, armed with a metal bar and knife.

They took cigarettes and tobacco products before fleeing in a blue Honda Civic.

This stolen blue Honda Civic was used as a getaway car in an armed robbery in Masterton. Photo / NZ Police

Staff who had been at the back of the shop at the time of the robbery were shaken, but uninjured.

The getaway car was ditched at the Riverside Cemetery shortly after the robbery.

Detective Sergeant William van Woerkom said the stolen car was spotted near Cornwall and Kippenberger Sts before the robbery and police were keen to hear from

anyone else who may have seen the car around the time of the burglary.

He also urged anyone who was in the Roberts Rd area at the time and may have information that could assist the investigation or help to identify the offenders to contact police.

CCTV footage showed one of the men was wearing a dark blue or black jacket with the hood covering on his head, black track pants, gloves and black sneakers with white soles. A camouflage scarf covered his face and he was carrying a black square shoulder

bag.

Police are asking the public to help identify this robber wearing a white dust mask who stole from the Ram Super Store in Masterton last month. Photo / NZ Police

The other man was also wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt with the hood up,

dark pants with red lines down the side and black shoes. He had a white dust mask over his face and he was wearing disposable white gloves.

People with information are urged to contact Masterton Police on 06 3700 300

or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.