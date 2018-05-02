Aucklanders were left wondering what was being celebrated as the harbour and downtown area was alight with a large fireworks display on Wednesday night.
An exclusive organisation called the Seafarers Club brought the harbour into temporary light as part of a planned pyrotechnic display for its guests.
Auckland Transport confirmed that a fireworks display would occur for 5 mins from 9.30pm on Wednesday.
The fireworks were fired from a ship called Tug Manukau 450m from the Queens Wharf.
Police said they had not received any complaints related to fireworks in the Auckland central area, a police spokeswoman said.