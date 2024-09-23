“They eat a lot of benthic organisms: anything that’s kind of crunchy and lives on the sea floor,” Niwa fisheries scientist Dr Brit Finucci said.

Their embryos also develop in egg capsules laid on the ocean floor, feeding off a yolk until they’re ready to hatch.

Finucci said the species she described — the Australasian narrow-nosed spookfish — was set apart by its “incredibly long nose”.

“When they’re quite small, their snout length can be half the length of their body, so that’s quite an important feature for these guys,” she said.

“They’ve also got large eyes, which is quite common in a lot of deep-sea species, and these beautiful, large pectoral fins, which makes them glide in the water.”

In a touching tribute, Finucci gave the species the scientific name Harriotta avia, in memory of her grandmother.

“Avia means grandmother in Latin; I wanted to give this nod to her because she proudly supported me through my career as a scientist,” she said.

“Chimaeras are also rather ancient relatives — the grandmas and grandpas — of fish and I thought the name was well suited.”

Finucci said ghost sharks such as this one were confined largely to the ocean floor, living in depths of up to 2600m — meaning humans were unlikely to encounter them.

“Their habitat makes them hard to study and monitor, meaning we don’t know a lot about their biology or threat status, but it makes discoveries like this even more exciting.”

Although discovered in recent decades, it’s thought ghost sharks have been around for hundreds of millions of years.

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

