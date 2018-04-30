Two crashes caused traffic chaos on Auckland's motorways this evening.
Police first attended a crash between a truck and a car on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway which blocked one lane.
Police were dispatched to the scene on the nortbound lane past the Mangere Bridge onramp at 5.22pm, a police spokeswoman said.
The lane has now been cleared but is causing "significant congestion" northbound on the motorway, NZTA said.
Later a multi-vehicle crash blocked the right southbound lane near Greenlane offramp.
The crash happened around 6.20pm and the lane has also now been cleared.
After the crash was cleared NZTA tweeted that motorists should expect "significant congestion".
There have been no reports of injuries.