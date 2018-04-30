A handful of budding Royal New Zealand Police College recruits have for the first time begun training out of Auckland.

The 20 newcomers which make up Section 5 Wing 314, were this morning welcomed on to Te Noho Kotahitanga Marae at Unitec by a stirring powhiri.

They were supported by family and other police staff.

The 19-week course that starts today will be almost identical to Wellington's.

The Royal New Zealand Police College's head of initial training, Inspector Iain Saunders, told NZH Focus the only real difference is the eight weeks at the back-end of the course.

"Which is a deployment at the North Shore Policing Centre. So a live exposure to the role in a controlled way."

One of the new recruits, Tracey Slako, 29, had been prepared to pack up her life and move to the capital for four months but is glad she now won't have to.

"I can keep doing the things I'm doing in Auckland while really giving this Auckland wing a really good go," she says.

Rather than having to go back to the barracks at the end of the day as in Wellington, these recruits will be able to go home to their families.

Another recruit, Danny Kim, 27, says he's especially happy about that part.

"I believe the police job is really stressful sometimes, so it is really important to get some support from family and friends."

All going well, Saunders says the pilot could be expanded.

"This is an option that we would like to be able to offer long term for anyone in the upper North or where it makes sense, even Canterbury candidates perhaps, or anyone who wants to police in Auckland, to come and train in Auckland."