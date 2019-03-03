A prominent New Zealander and a well-known entertainer are two of three people accused of attempting to stop a witness giving evidence in a sex abuse case.

The trial for all three, whom have interim name suppression, began today in the Auckland District Court.

The third defendant is the prominent Kiwi's business manager.

The prominent New Zealander faces two charges of indecent assault and two counts of attempting to dissuade a witness from giving evidence in the trial.

The well-known entertainer faces three charges of attempting to dissuade a witness, while the business manager faces one charge of attempting to dissuade a witness.

The charges and details were today read out before the jury.

The prominent Kiwi is accused of indecently assaulting two men in February 2008 and October 2016.

He is also accused - along with the well-known entertainer - of attempting to dissuade the second complainant from giving evidence during the trial with bribes and corrupt means in April 2017.

All three defendants are further accused of attempting to dissuade the same complainant in Auckland and, or the Gold Coast in Australia during May 2017.

The entertainer is charged alone of attempting the dissuade the man in September 2017.

The trio have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The trial is expected to last four weeks before a jury and Judge Russell Collins.