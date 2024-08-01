Rolls went on to beat Park clubmate Anthony Pahina 2 and 1 to advance to the semifinals, sporting a large lump.

He defeated local Tim Adamson in his Sunday morning semi, then saw off another home-course player, Richard Paora, 2 and 1 in the final.

Opotiki’s Ngawai Amoamo won the Uawa Handicap third 16 final, eliminating Rongo Pomana (Tolaga Bay), Danny Boyle (Park) and Tipi Ruru (Waikohu) before beating Tolaga Bay’s Roland Waru in the final.

The host course got some title joy in the Hauiti Handicap fourth 16 final - BJ Sidney beating Whangamata’s Grant Hafford.

A report on the championship 16 will be in tomorrow’s Herald.

SUNDAY - King of the Coast men’s open, championship 16, final: William Brown from Hukanui Brown.

Third: Dan Collier.

Flight: Elijah Huriwaka from TK Whata.

Plate: Micky Huriwaka.

Consolation: Regan Hindmarsh.

Cook Handicap second 16, final: Zach Rolls from Richard Paora.

Third: Tim Adamson.

Flight: Brad Reynolds.

Plate: Anthony Pahina.

Consolation: Hamish Harris.

Uawa Handicap third 16, final: Ngawai Amoamo from Roland Waru.

Third: Tipi Ruru.

Flight: Rongo Pomana from Gray Clapham.

Plate: Jason Sutton.

Consolation: Mike Christophers.

Hauiti Handicp fourth 16, final: BJ Sidney from Grant Hafford,

Third: Richard Reeves.

Flight: James Pearson from Watene Reedy.

Plate: Gary McLean.

Consolation: Murray Yates.





Waikohu

Tom Smith and Ella Wynyard warmed up for the club championships with Sunday club day victories.

Both were in dominant form in the net-minus-stableford format - Smith winning with 44 - 14 ahead of the runner-up Ike Ruru - and Wynyard’s 44 well clear of Audrey Tamanui-Nunn.

Alexine Reeves earned herself the nickname “Ironwoman” in finishing overall winner of the all-irons stableford on July 21.

SUNDAY - Net-minus-stableford, men: T. Smith 44, I. Ruru 58, S. Ritchie 58.

Women: E. Wynyard 44; A. Tamanui-Nunn 55.

SUNDAY (July 21) - All-irons stableford, overall winner: Alexine Reeves 35.

Men: R. Reeves 34; T. Reeves 33.

Women: Alexine Reeves 35, Andrea Reeves 32.





COMING UP: SUNDAY, club championships.





Te Puia Hot Springs

James Forrester Snr and James Forrester Jnr are still in the hunt for the Makarika Cup men’s matchplay title.

Forrester senior beat Eruera West 2 and 1 on Sunday while Forrester junior disposed of Mark Higham 4 and 3.

Dick Cook advanced to the next round 2 and 1 over Henry Rasmussen.

Robyn Ngatai (72) won the women’s net and Bill Clark (35 points) the men’s stableford.

SUNDAY - Women’s net: R. Ngatai 99-27-72, H. McClutchie 96-22-74.

Makarikia Cup men’s handicap matchplay, round 2: J. Forrester def E West 2 and 1. J. Forrester Jr def M. Higham 4 and 3, D. Cook def H. Rasmussen 2 and 1.

Men’s stableford: B. Clark 36, P. Ngarimu 34.





Poverty Bay

New golfers got a taste of competitive golf at the Koco Classic women’s two-day pairs tournament last weekend.

The aim of the fun tournament, featuring nine holes on both days, was to get new members playing alongside regular club day players.

Ten newcomers took part and the format was 9-hole best net eclectic.

Kirsty Shaw and Margie Humphries came out on top with an impressive net 24, two ahead of Kohe Gillies and Mandy Hayward, with Debbie Kirkpatrick and Kirsten Searle third on 28.

Miggles Shanks and Suzy Gardner were fifth on 29 on countback from Lynne Holmberg and Rebecca Pepere.

The Dodgshun Cup men’s men’s strokeplay series is all go after round 1 was canned, but every stroke will count.

The cup has been reduced to three rounds and all three scores will be counted.

Round 1 is on Saturday and rounds 2 and 3 will be played over the following weekend.

Round 2 will double as qualifying for the men’s club championships.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, division 1: D. Patumaka 38, P. Anderson 38, A. Reedy 37, A. Hayward 37.

Division 2: K. Travers 35, G. Marchbank 34, P. Grogan 33, P. Rickard 32.

Twos: P. Rickard, P. Anderson.

Approach: J. Situ.

SATURDAY - Men’s stableford, division 1: S. Andreassen 38, V. Richardson 35, A. Hayward 35.

Division 2: D. Bush 37, C. Poole 33.

Twos: A. Hayward, G. Brown, C. Poole.

Approach: K. Marshall.

THURSDAY (July 25) - Men’s stableford, division 1: P. Stewart 40, S. Andreassen 39, V. Richardson 36, B. Colbert 35, S. Jeune 35.

Division 2: D. Bush 38, R. Murphy 37, B. Allen 37, C. Christie 36.

Twos: P. Butler, C. Christie, G. Udall, C. Poole.

Approach: G. Udall.





Patutahi

Patutahi succumbed to an Electrinet Park raid on Sunday.

The top three spots in the senior men’s net were filled by Park players, Kelly Spring won with 67 from Quentin Peneha 71 and Jason Lloyd 71.

Local order was restored in the junior division as Chris Kaa won with 70.

Sheree Gray’s 73 was best of the women.

The first of two qualifying rounds for the club champs is being held on Sunday, 12 noon tee-off.

SUNDAY - Men’s net, senior division: K. Spring 67, Q, Peneha 71, J. Lloyd 71, B. McKenzie 72, T. Hindmarsh 73 on c/b.

Junior division: C. Kaa 70, S. Pittar 73, D. Maloy 74, L. Nickerson 74, G. Holland 74.

Women’s net: S. Gray 73.

Twos: M. Broad.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole stableford, senior division: N. Bunting 19, P. VArey 18, P. Summersby 18, R, Mottart 18, M. King 17 on c/b.

Junior division: D. Kahukoti 24, K. Dodgshun 20, P. Jex-Blake 19, W. Stevens 19, M. Broad 18 on c/b.





Māhia

Māhia and the golfing community is in mourning after the death of popular club member Wayne Wesche last week.

A whānau post on the Māhia Golf Club Facebook page read: “To our golfing whānau far and wide, it’s with a very heavy heart that we say goodbye to our most exceptional Māhia golf member, hardest working guy, love to tell a great story, can feed 100 hungry golfers with his venison steak sandwiches etc . . . much-loved husband, Dad, koro, brother, uncle & mate to many”.

Wayne “Cowboy” Wesche was farewelled on Saturday after spending time on Friday at his beloved club.

“A True Legend of the Mahia Golf Club!” a Facebook comment read.





Electrinet Park

The second round of Te Kanawa Cup men’s pairs matches will finally get under way this Sunday after storm damage to the course resulted in it being closed.

The course has also been reduced to nine holes which will provide extra challenges.

“It’s going to be a tight fit getting everyone in but the weather’s looking alright and we’re getting a bit excited about getting some competition golf at Park,” club captain Mike Christophers said.

Sunday’s play will feature Te Kanawa round 2 and Fletcher Cup round 1 subsidiary matches. The Fletcher Cup players will tee off earlier.































