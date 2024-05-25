Landslides in Papua New Guinea. Incident at Auckland pool leaves two in critical condition. Amusement park fire in West India kills at least 20. Video / NZ Herald

The two men found motionless at the bottom of a commercial Newmarket pool were deliberately holding their breath, the Herald understands.

The pair were resuscitated poolside before being taken to the hospital in critical condition yesterday.

Newmarket Olympic Pool director Peter Rust told the Herald the pool is sometimes used for practice by stunt performers or free divers but people who attempt this are stopped by lifeguards.

He would not confirm if the two men - who were taken to hospital in critical condition - were practising free diving.

Rust said the two men were spotted by a member of the public who alerted the lifeguards around 7.30pm at the Olympic Pools & Fitness Centre.

He said they were motionless under the water at the deep end of the pool.

Rust said a doctor who was using the facilities helped lifeguards retrieve and resuscitate the pair.

“Ambulance officers took over and were able to take both men to hospital in a conscious but critical condition.”

Two men were critically injured yesterday evening at the Olympic Pool in Newmarket, Auckland. Photo / Jason Dorday

Rust said he was impressed by how fast emergency services arrived at the scene, including ambulance, police, and fire.

He said the police were still working to establish the identities of the men, and he hasn’t received an update on their conditions in hospital.

Rust thanked the doctor for their assistance and offered his sympathies to the families involved.

“The management and staff of The Olympic offer our deepest sympathies to the family of the two men and hope they recover fully.

“Olympic staff carried out their usual lifeguarding duties throughout the day and immediately before this incident.”

He said police completed a full investigation last night and deemed the pool safe to swim at today. When the Herald visited the pool this morning, many families and swimmers were enjoying the water.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it sent two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and an operations manager to the scene.

“Two people were taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.