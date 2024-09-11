Aileen Kars, pictured alongside Arvida Olive Tree retirement village manager Robyn Ballard, turns 111 on September 12.
She was born the year after the Titanic sank to its watery grave, and a year before the start of a world war that would lay large swathes of Europe to waste and dispatch four empires to the history books.
In the more than a century since, Aileen Kars has lived through a second world war, pandemics that have killed millions and economic shocks from the Great Depression to the Global Financial Crisis.
She’s outlived her husband, one of her two sons and every Prime Minister who served during the first 77 years of her life.
Today, the life-long Manawatū resident celebrates her 111th birthday with afternoon tea for a small group of family and friends, and the opening of her latest royal birthday card, this time from King Charles.
Kars, born in Tokomaru on September 12, 1913, is almost completely deaf and wasn’t able to speak with the Herald.
Before moving to the Palmerston North retirement village in 1993, Kars was married to husband Les for 54 years, with the couple raising their two sons on a farm.
So there was plenty of physical work in her younger years, including hand-milking cows and riding horses, but despite the hours toiling outdoors, Kars “doesn’t have a line on her face”, longtime friend Jan Cook said.
“She attributes that to Johnson’s Baby Oil. Pretty marvellous for a farmer’s wife outside all the time.”
Kars hasn’t let slip on other secrets to her longevity, but had spoken of a “use everything” approach to cooking in the past and that she’d been fortunate to have had a “wonderful mother and good husband”.
Ballard also noted the oldest of the village’s residents’ stress-reducing approach to each day.
“She’s got this lovely way about her, that life is meant to be a joy.”
All Kars’ family live overseas, but two grandchildren had travelled to New Zealand for today’s celebration, Cook said.
“Grandchildren sounds younger, doesn’t it? They’re in their 60s.”
The 111-year-old also has several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Kars is the oldest person in Oceania, ahead of Australian Ken Weeks, who turns 111 on October 5, according to the US Gerontology Research Group.