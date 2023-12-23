James ‘Jim’ Easton, celebrated his 107th birthday at the Grace Joel Retirement Village with two Australian Army representatives, Captain Shani Edwards and Corporal Matthew Woods. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

James ‘Jim’ Easton, celebrated his 107th birthday at the Grace Joel Retirement Village with two Australian Army representatives, Captain Shani Edwards and Corporal Matthew Woods. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

Perhaps New Zealand’s oldest man and former prisoner of war James “Jim” Easton hit the grand old age of 107 last week.

The St Heliers Grace Joel Retirement Village resident is believed to be the oldest living man in New Zealand and Australia’s oldest surviving World War II veteran.

During World War II, Easton was a prisoner of war, surviving three and a half years of starvation, sickness and beatings at the hands of the Japanese.

When he was released from the prison camp, weighing just 47kg, medics told him the years of ill-treatment would likely knock at least 10 years off his life.

Despite this, Easton celebrated his 107th birthday last Tuesday surrounded by family, friends and two Australian Army representatives, Captain Shani Edwards and Corporal Matthew Woods.

Jim Easton celebrated his 107th birthday at the Grace Joel Retirement Village last week. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

He was gifted a statue of Hermes from Edwards and Woods with a special plaque attached and two commemorative coins representing their corps.

When asked what he enjoyed most about his Army service, Easton replied: “Trying to get out!”

Many of Easton’s friends suffered terrible nightmares, but he managed to develop a clever technique to prevent them.

“Whenever I felt one coming on I’d dream of nude women. That took it away immediately,” he told the Herald after his 106th birthday.

After returning to New Zealand, Easton had an idea to “go into show business” - joining the touring fairgrounds that would travel around the country, which started a 65-year career. He retired in his early 90s.

Jim Easton pictured on Christmas Day in 1945. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

Last year, Easton was believed to be the first New Zealander to receive a birthday card from two monarchs: one from King Charles III for his 106th, and one from Queen Elizabeth II for his 100th.

Easton said his tips for longevity included never smoking tobacco or drinking alcohol.

“When I was 12 years old I would walk past the pub at 3pm and see all the miners walking in, and half an hour later I would walk back past and they would be out the front beating the daylights out of each other.

“As a child, I always said, ‘when I grow up I’m not going into those places’, and I never have,” Easton said.

Jim Easton is believed to be the first Kiwi to receive a birthday card from two different monarchs. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

Despite leaving school at 14, Easton kept his mind occupied by teaching himself to read and finishing at least two books every week.

Grace Joel Retirement Village manager Murray Parkes said Easton’s incredible resilience and spirit was a “testament to the indomitable human will”.

“His enduring spirit has touched the lives of many, and his perseverance embodies the very essence of veterans and their unwavering strength.

“Having outlived his wife and daughter, Jim is loved by all in the village as well as a loyal surrogate family comprising of friends and former employees from his over 60 years of work at the showgrounds,” Parkes said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.