New Zealand's happiest road worker spotted in Kaikōura

A family holidaying in the South Island spotted the person they believe is "New Zealand's happiest road worker".

Josiah and Sarah-Ashleigh O'Connell were travelling with their baby from Christchurch to Nelson this afternoon when they spotted the enthusiastic road worker eagerly waving and smiling at everyone who drove past, just south of Kaikōura.

The road worker radiated positive energy. Photo / Supplied

"It was just so delightful. She was waving and jumping around and talking to everyone in every single car, wishing them a great day and a great weekend," Josiah O'Connell told the Herald, adding that it was a nice change, as roadworks are not usually that much of a happy experience for people who drive through them.

"She was so excited, it was just really nice to see," he added.

Every single car was greeted with a wave and a smile. Photo / Supplied

The O'Connells weren't the only ones to love the display of positive energy. According to them, every person who drove past "had a smile on their face" and there were "big waves" coming from the other drivers as well.

"It was just really positive energy. On the other side of the road was another gentleman and he was similar as well," the man added.