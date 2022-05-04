Stats NZ released the new numbers today. Photo / 123rf

The number of divorces granted by family courts in Aotearoa has fallen to the lowest annual number since 1979.

Last year 6372 divorces were granted, and 7707 were approved in 2020.

In 2021, the divorce rate was 6.2 divorces per 1000 estimated existing marriages, the lowest since the law changed in 1981 making it easier for couples to divorce. The divorce rate is similar to 1974 levels, when it was 6.4 divorces per 1000 marriages.

Stats NZ population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said divorces have been generally decreasing since the early 2000s, as has the divorce rate.

"Both the number of divorces, and the divorce rate, have dropped to levels similar to before law changes made a divorce easier to get," Slack said.

More information on the law change can be found in the Family Proceedings Act 1980.