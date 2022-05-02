Social media overflows with messages of love and support for the football star's birthday. Photo / Getty Images

Social media overflows with messages of love and support for the football star's birthday. Photo / Getty Images

Football legend David Beckham turned 47 yesterday, and social media is overflowing with messages of love and support from his friends, family and fans.

Beckham's wife Victoria was the first of the family to pay tribute, posting a lovely photo of the couple on a beach in the Bahamas. In the caption, she calls him "the most incredible husband".

Next up were posts from David and Victoria's kids Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, Brooklyn 23.

Romeo shared a picture of some father-son bonding on a boat trip. They both look extremely relaxed soaking up the sun, and Beckham has his arm around the 19-year-old footballer. Romeo wrote "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD, I love you so much thank you for everything, have the best day <3 <3 @davidbeckham''.

Cruz posted an extremely dapper snap of the pair dressed in matching suits at an event.

Brooklyn opted for a more nostalgic route, sharing a childhood photo of himself alongside his father with the caption "Happy birthday old man @davidbeckham love you xx".

Beckham's youngest, Harper, 10. isn't quite old enough to have her own social media account yet, so she presumably wished her father a happy birthday in person. But she does appear in a series of photos posted by Victoria of the family's latest vacation, and her name can be seen signed on a festive yacht cake handmade for the football star.

The entire family signs their names on an adorable yacht-themed cake. Photo / @victoriabeckham instagram

Beckham, 47, posing alongside his youngest daughter Harper, 10, and his custom-made yacht cake. Photo / @victoriabeckham instagram

Alongside messages of adoration from his family, Beckham's friends swarmed social media to join in on the celebrations.

Sports agent David Garner - a close friend of David - shared a pic of the two grinning wildly on a night out. Garner captioned the photo with "Happy Birthday to you Happy Birthday to youuuuuuuuuuuuu Happy Birthday mate. Have a great day, love ya man <3".

Another close friend of David, all-star chef Gordon Ramsey, was the next to join in on the celebrations, posting several smouldering snaps of the pair hanging out together over the years. The chef wrote: "@DavidBeckham Happy Birthday mate have a great day".

Beckham's family gathered on Saturday at Guy Ritchie's Lore of the Land pub in London to kick off the birthday celebrations early. The footballer's father, Ted, led the family in a boisterous happy birthday song.

A clip of the song was uploaded by Victoria, with the fashion designer quipping "And check out the Beckhams and the Adams vocal talents!!!"

Alongside videos of the festivities, Victoria uploaded a snap of David and his father, captioning it: "The first of many birthday celebrations this weekend!!". She also shared a pic of her husband alongside his mother Sandra, whose marriage with Beckham's father Ted ended in 2002 after 33 years together.

Beckham could be seen happily blowing out a candle on a plate of birthday doughnuts, with a bag of presents behind him and a glass of red wine at the ready.

Alongside the post, she wrote: "Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!!

"Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."