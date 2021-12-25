New Zealanders celebrate a safe Christmas on northern beaches

Aucklanders celebrated a very warm Christmas day at Piha beach. Photo / Hayden Woodwood

New Zealanders safely celebrated Christmas day at the beach, with Surf Life Saving Northern Region only reporting five rescues across the day.

On Saturday, a total of five people were rescued, eight people were assisted by lifeguards and there were no major fire aid events recorded.

Four searches were completed including at North Piha where lifeguards searched for a man from 2pm for 45 minutes. The man was found on the south side of Lion Rock, safe and well.

A Surf Life Saving Northern Region spokesperson said lifeguards were out early with lifeguards attending a total six assists at two beaches before patrols had begun this morning.

A total of five people were rescued as Kiwis spent the day at the beach. Photo / Hayden Woodwood

Just after 10am Mangawhai Heads lifeguards responded to a broken down boat in the harbour with five people. The boat was towed to shore by an IRB.

Just a few moments later at 10.15am lifeguards at Omaha beach responded to a Police Maritime Unit call that there was a 3-year-old on an inflatable lilo drifting out to sea at Tawharanui.

The lifeguards were stood down after a civilian spotted the child and returned them safely to shore by boat.

As the day went on and the temperature rose, at it's peak Wenderholm lifeguards recorded a head count of 1750 people. Lifeguards at the north Auckland beach only completed two searches and one minor first aid.

The first incident was for a 10-year-old boy and the second was for a 2-year-old girl, but both resolved within five minutes.

Meanwhile, on the west coast at Karekare beach, three males who were swimming between the flags were rescued while another person required assistance.

The Search and Rescue Squad was also called after Westpac Helicopter requested assistance extricating a patient near the Karekare falls.

However, the Westpac crew transported the patient out to a car to await transfer to a road ambulance.